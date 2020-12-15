Steven Bergman Photography

Ian Buchanan will be returning to General Hospital...but only as a ghost. It seems like Duke Lavery will rise from the grave sometime soon, the actor announced in a recent Cameo message, for a brief time.

In a short video made for a fan, Buchanan revealed:

I’ll let you in on one little secret. I don’t know if you still watch General Hospital, but I am going to be there on Monday or Tuesday this coming week, just appearing, ghosting, but I don’t think anybody knows it. You may be the first. Well, I knew it, people there knew it, but I haven’t heard about it anywhere else, so you may want to watch. It’ll be fun.

Are you excited for Duke's ghostly return? Sound off in the comments?