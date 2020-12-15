The Kelly Clarkson Show Renewed for Two More Seasons

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Get ready for more of The Kelly Clarkson Show! Deadline is reporting NBCUniversal Syndication Studios has renewed the talk show for two more seasons, through 2023.

The Emmy-winning chatfest currently airs in 100% of the country and on over 200 stations. It has been sold in syndication to over 75% of America for its third and fourth seasons.

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said:

One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together. This wouldn’t be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling. It’s easy to see why Emmy voters, critics and viewers have become such loyal fans of the show.

Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, added: