The Talk's Sharon Osbourne has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed on her social media. It was revealed last week that co-host Carrie Ann Inaba also had the virus and that Mrs. O would be filming from home, despite testing negative.

Osbourne shared that she is quarantining and the show is on a hiatus. Read her full message below.