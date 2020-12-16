Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of December 14, 2020

All My Children
- Lauren Holly (ex-Julie) stars in Netflix's dance drama Tiny Pretty Things
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) stars in the Tom Clancy adaptation Without Remorse
As the World Turns
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien)'s latest album, Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, made the top 10 on the Crossover Classical Albums Billboard Charts
- Ming-Na Wen (ex-Lien) reprised her role in The Mandalorian as Fennec Shand
- Meredith Hagner (ex-Liberty) stars in Season 4 of Search Party, three episodes of which will debut on HBOMax on Jan. 14, with three more on Jan. 21 and four more on Jan. 28
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will host the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show, airing on Jan. 17 at 2 PM EST before the AKC National Championship, on ABC
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
Guiding Light
The Young and the Restless