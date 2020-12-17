Steven Bergman Photography.

Iconic soap opera All My Children might be returning to ABC! Deadline reports that Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley) and Mark Consuelos (ex-Mateo) are working with lifelong AMC fan Andrew Stearn and Robert Nixon, son of AMC creator Agnes Nixon, to develop the primetime spinoff Pine Valley.

Pine Valley, written and EP'd by Star and EastEnders scribe Leo Richardson, follows a journalist coming to the Pennsylvania town with a hidden agenda. The intrepid reporter is in Pine Valley to dig up the historic locale's dark history but in turn becomes wrapped up in a feud between the Kane and Santos clans and exploring their secrets.

Fan-favorite characters from the original show are slated to appear, along with a new generation. No classic AMC cast members currently have deals in place on the spinoff, but the team is planning to invite them back...and Ripa and Consuelos will hopefully pop up, too. And, like its original incarnation, Pine Valley will tackle tough social and political issues, while boasting a heightened dramatic touch reminiscent of Jane the Virgin.

Ripa, Albert Bianchini, Stearn, and Consuelos will executive produce the series. Stearn signed an overall deal with ABC Signature in part because he dreamed of rebooting AMC. first pitched an AMC spinoff to ABC exec Karey Burke. This pitch had the support of ABC Signature’s Tracy Underwood and ex-daytime chief William Burton. Burke approved, then Stearn brought in Consuelos, Ripa, Nixon, and Richardson.

Stearn launched Andrew Stearn Productions after inking his overall deal with ABC in 2019. Stearn previously served as president of Working Title Television U.S., executive producing Netflix's Gypsy and HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed. During his extensive career in TV, which included a period as president of John Wells Productions, he also produced or executive produced hit shows like The West Wing, Southland, and Shameless.