Binge-Watch The Bay Next Week Before Season 6 Finale

Author:
Publish date:
The Bay

The Bay's sixth season is wrapping up in time for the New Year. But if you missed out on previous episodes, don't fret! Ring in the holidays and #BingeTheBay!

image015

Catch up on Season 6 by devouring two back-to-back episodes every night from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29, except Dec. 25. Fans can stream these soap-gasmic episodes live on each of those evenings at 10 PM EST on POPSTAR! TV. 

image014

And for those already caught up on The Bay, don't miss the all-new, two-part season finale! Part One premieres on Dec. 22 at 3 PM EST, while Part Two debuts on Dec. 29 at 3 PM EST.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The Bay Peter and Sarah
Soaps

WATCH: Get a First Look at Season Six of The Bay

The Bay Cast
Soaps

The Bay Celebrates Ten-Year Anniversary By Sharing Classic Clips on Instagram TV

The Bay Peter and Sarah
Soaps

The Bay Heads to Popstar TV

The Bay KristosKarrueche
Soaps

Things Are Getting Spicy In a Brand New Episode of The Bay!