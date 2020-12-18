Binge-Watch The Bay Next Week Before Season 6 Finale

The Bay's sixth season is wrapping up in time for the New Year. But if you missed out on previous episodes, don't fret! Ring in the holidays and #BingeTheBay!

Catch up on Season 6 by devouring two back-to-back episodes every night from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29, except Dec. 25. Fans can stream these soap-gasmic episodes live on each of those evenings at 10 PM EST on POPSTAR! TV.

And for those already caught up on The Bay, don't miss the all-new, two-part season finale! Part One premieres on Dec. 22 at 3 PM EST, while Part Two debuts on Dec. 29 at 3 PM EST.