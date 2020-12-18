Lamon Archey to Recur on Season 3 of All American

Lamon Archey

Days of Our Lives star Lamon Archey (Eli) is heading to The CW. The actor is set to recur on Season 3 of All American, per Deadline. T

RELATED: Days Of Our Lives Fave Lamon Archey to Guest Star on All American Season Finale

Archey guest-starred on the hit show's Season 2 finale, appearing as Superintendent D'Angelo Carter. Last season, the character proposed to turn South Crenshaw into a magnet school. That move would speed up the neighborhood's gentrification process "under the guise of urban revitalization," according to Deadline.

