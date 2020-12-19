The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Paris’ Play For Zende Brings Out the Petty In Zoe

Diamond White

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) throws side eye at Paris (Diamond White) over Zende (Delon De Metz).

Liam (Scott Clifton) loses his s*** when he learns where Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be spending his recovery.

Hope (Annika Noelle) gushes about Finn (Tanner Novlan) to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam. AWKWARD!

Paris is in attendance at the Forrester Christmas party . . . much to Zoe’s chagrin.

Eric (John McCook) is positively giddy with Christmas spirit because the Forrester MATRIARCH has returned.

Hope loses her s*** when she walks in on Liam and Steffy.

Ridge gets up in his feelings with Brooke about Thomas.

Charlie (Dick Christie) makes an appearance for the holidays.

Steffy lives with her tequila-soaked secret.

Eric, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) enjoy holiday preciousness and memories of Stephanie.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe spar over Paris.

Tequila-soaked guilt inspires Liam to be a good husband.