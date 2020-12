Days of Our Lives Promo: Christmas Comes Home to Salem

Bill Hayes, Susan Seaforth Hayes

Christmas traditions fill the week on Days of Our Lives.

The Hortons gather 'round the tree and Steve (Stephen Nichols) pops into the hospital to tell a story.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) proposes to Belle (Martha Madison). Hopefully, they will make it to the altar this go around.

Lani (Sal Stowers) brings her twins into the chaos known as Salem.

