Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Marlena Wants John and Steve to Rekindle Their Bromance

Deidre Hall

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Young William (Chandler Massey) comes home for the holidays.

Charlie (Mike Manning) tries to celebrate the holiday season despite leaving mama Ava (Tamara Braun) tied to a chair.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) put their differences aside for the University Hospital Christmas celebration.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) interrupts Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn Douglas' (Brandon Beemer) wedding.

A ghostly Ciara (Victoria Konefal) helps Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) through a difficult holiday season.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) brings Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) some holiday cheer.

Will blocks Kate (Lauren Koslow) from clocking Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Valerie (Vanessa Williams) returns for the birth of her grand babies.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) try their damndest to reunite Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers).

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hang out.

Jack’s (Matthew Ashford) present has Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) feeling some type of way.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Victor (John Aniston) are none too happy to see Bonnie (Judi Evans) on Justin’s (Wally Kurth) arm for their family Christmas.

Charlie meets Allie (Lindsay Arnold) . . . and freaks out.

Belle and Shawn Douglas get hitched!

Joey (James Lastovic) struggles to adjust to life on the outside.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has a holiday date, and it’s not Sarah (Linsey Godfrey)).

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) goes IN on Tripp.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) continues her journey of Deveraux destruction.

Jennifer Rose has visions of Kate dancing in her head.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) wants John (Drake Hogestyn) and Steve to reactivate their bromance.

Nicole confides in Allie.

Brady wants to begin the new year with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Allie tells Samantha Gene EVERYTHING.