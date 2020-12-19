General Hospital Spoilers: Jason and Sonny - Can This Marriage Be Saved?

Steve Burton

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Martin (Michael E. Knight) has country fried questions for Cyrus (Jeff Kober). 

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) gets new business. 

Michael (Chad Duell) remembers that Lucas (Matt Trudeau) knows Wiley. 

Jason (Steve Burton) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) struggle with each other. 

Finn (Michael Easton) lets Anna (Finola Hughes) in on some truths. 

Shockingly, Jason is exonerated.

Sonny tries to go all alpha.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) meets his baby sister. 

Mike (Max Gail) comes home for Christmas. 

Laura (Genie Francis) is not here for anyone comparing her to Cyrus. 

Carly (Laura Wright) keeps her feelings under wraps. 

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) acts like Ava’s (Maura West) husband. 

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) hang out with Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) for the holidays. 

