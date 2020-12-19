The Young and the Restless Promo: Festive Feelings Abound in Genoa City

Peter Bergman

Christmas bells are ringing on this week's The Young and the Restless.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) grants Nick (Joshua Morrow) a Christmas wish.

A freed Billy (Jason Thompson) spends time with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and a giddy Lily (Christel Khalil).

It looks like Jack (Peter Bergman) is winding up for another family speech as Sally (Courtney Hope) joins the Abbotts for some holiday cheer.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) catches Devon (Bryton James) under the mistletoe and expects a payment.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: