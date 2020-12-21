Peg Murray, who recurred on All My Children from 1983 to 1996, passed away on Nov. 29, reports Deadline. Murray was 96 and resided at an assisted care facility in Long Island, New York. She'd been in declining health after suffering a stroke.

Murray appeared on AMC as modeling agent Olga Swenson. Olga boosted the runway careers of Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) and Jenny Gardner (Kim Delaney). Murray was also credited with several appearances on Love of Life and Loving.

A longtime advocate for access to theater arts, Murray might be best known for her Tony Award-winning work in the musical Cabaret. She originated the role of Fräulein Kost in 1966, bringing home the statuette for best supporting actress in a musical for her performance. Throughout the next two decades, she also treaded the boards in Fiddler on the Roof and The Royal Family.