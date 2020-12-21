DC

It's that time of year! Daytime Confidential's Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin and Carly Silver to dive into the Best and Worst of Soaps in 2020 on The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless.

All of Daytime Confidential's beloved and oh so unique categories are back and you can weigh in on the second half in the comments below!

Best Scene:



Worst Scene:



Guy whose chestnuts we want roasted over an open fire:



Glittery Hoo Hoo of the Year:



MP (magical penis) of the Year:



Most in Need of some Lovin':

Why, Just Why?:



Read A Book (dumbest character):



Einstein Award (smartest character):



Soap Opera Scenery Chewer of the Year:



Hall of Shame:



The Charity Ramer Award For Babies Who Don't Know Who They Are:



Worst Daytime Drama:



Best Daytime Drama:

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.