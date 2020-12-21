The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda Rings in 2021 with Devon!

Kevin/Chloe: The hacker (Greg Rikaart) and the fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) finally learn what Gloria (Judith Chapman) has been up to while away from Genoa City.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) makes sure to keep what's his. Meanwhile, watch for Devon to spend New Year's Eve with Amanda (Mishael Morgan).

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) wants to have a mulligan.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) does things her way.

Rey/Sharon: The two have an unexpected guest turn up at their wedding. Will Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) get to say "I do"?

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) puts the kibosh on an idea Billy (Jason Thompson) has. Look for Victoria not to be down with Christmas.

Victor: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) gives his lady love Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) a fantastic gift.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) remembers the past Christmases the Abbotts shared. Look for Jack to get a shocking guest showing up on Christmas Eve.

Sally: The SoCal scamming seamstress (Courtney Hope) reveals more about her past.