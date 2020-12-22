New Life, New Revelations and New Drama Hits Season 6's Finale on The Bay!

Get your popcorn ready because it is about to go down in Bay City on season six's finale of The Bay! It is New Year's Eve and Adam Kenway (Kristos Andrews) has popped back up after months of plotting a sinister plan he is ready to unleash.

Over at the Garrett Estate, a festive mood is in the air as matriarch Sara (Mary Beth Evans) feels the love from Lex (Tristan Rogers) and her family. Meanwhile, Sofia (Jackie Zeman) is happy to celebrate another year with Jack (John Aprea), and R.J. (Najee De Tiege) is excited for some much-needed change in the New Year.

Lianna (Jade Harlow) hosts a New Year’s Eve gathering and truths are revealed as the Blackwell brothers, Evan (Brandon Beemer) and Damian (Erik Fellows), bond. The big day has finally arrived for Daniel (Eric Nelsen) and Caleb (Mike Manning) and they receive an unexpected wedding gift from Matthew. Pete (Andrews) and a very pregnant Vivian (Karrueche Tran) face an unfortunate turn of events.

The season finale drops on Popstar! TV today at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST. An encore presentation will broadcast at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST and all throughout the weekend.