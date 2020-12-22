Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives fans will soon be getting another big wedding. Shawn-Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) will finally tie the knot (again). Shawn and Belle have come and gone over the years, but are now marrying in Salem; the actors spoke to Michael Fairman TV about how they've learned to go with the flow when it comes to contracts.

Asked how they don't take hirings and firings personally, Beemer said:

Well, sometimes we do take it personally, so we’re like, 'What?'

Madison remembered:

So the first two time we were let go, it was by [former co-head writer] Dena Higley, the same person both times, and someone we didn’t personally, or I didn’t personally, know. And so it felt personal to me. The back and forth since coming back, honestly it’s been such a gift, and the timing of it has always been so great for me, so it’s just really worked out.

She noted that they'd both like to stay with the show this time. Either way she added:

But again, I think after a while, it stops feeling personal. It doesn’t feel that way for me anymore. You know, it is a job and we’re grateful to have it, especially now.

Watch the full interview below.