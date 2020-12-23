Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of December 21, 2020

All My Children
- Carol Burnett (ex-Verla) will see her memoir Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story adapted into a biopic helmed by Tara Miele
- Rosie O'Donnell (ex-Naomi) has joined the cast of Showtime's American Gigolo
- Megan Ward (ex-Kate/Connie) will star in the movie Teller's Camp, out in early 2021
- Rick Springfield (ex-Noah) will release his second novel, World on Fire, as an Audible Original on Jan. 28; it's a follow-up to his first novel, A Magnificent Vibration
- Frank Grillo (ex-Hart) stars in the action/sci-fi movie Boss Level, debuting on Hulu in 2021 (watch the trailer here), and the 2021 Western movie No Man's Land (watch that trailer here)
