The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Carter Is Dumbfounded By Zoe’s Tantrum

Lawrence Saint-Victor

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) asks Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to move in.

Hope (Annika Noelle) has some interesting information for Thomas.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) loses her cool when she discovers that Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) set up a meeting between Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Paris (Diamond White).

Continuing the trend, Liam (Scott Clifton) loses his cool when he finds out how close Thomas will be to Hope.

Hope wants to know what the hell is going on between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam.

Paris is not here for Zoe’s foolishness.

Steffy and Liam prepare to out their tequila-soaked secret.

Zoe and Paris drive Zende (Delon de Metz) to distraction.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) declares his undying love whilst Steffy dies a little inside.

Zende tells Paris how he is feeling.

Zoe and Paris have a showdown.