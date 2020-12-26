Days of Our Lives Promo: The Countdown to New Year's Shenanigans Begins!

Lauren Koslow

New Year's is never dull on Days of Our Lives, and this year is no different.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley) share a toast, while Gwen (Emily O'Brien) gets her lips on Chad (Billy Flynn).

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani's (Sal Stowers) new babies help bring them together . . . at least for the time being.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is a bad boy when he shares a kiss with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) behind Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) back. Speaking of Chloe's charms, she also has to contend with interest from Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson).

Abigail's (Marci Miller) investigative skills come in handy when she deduces who Jake (Brandon Barash) is involved with. Jake gets emotional when he calls Kate out on how she really feels.

Anna gives Abigail some dirt on Gwen, but the two need to figure out one piece of the puzzle . . . why is Gwen doing all this?

Watch the new DAYS promo below: