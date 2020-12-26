Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chloe Puts the Screws to Philip and Her Lips on Brady

Nadia Bjorlin, Jay Kenneth Johnson

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) makes a hotel reservation in Abigail's (Marci Miller) name.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) come out as a couple.

Jake buys a gift that Chad (Billy Flynn) thinks is for Abigail.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) convinces John (Drake Hogestyn) it might not have been Tripp (Lucas Adams) that raped Allie (Lindsay Arnold).

Gwen and Chad head out to celebrate New Year’s Eve only to find out that Jake and Abigail have left the party . . . together.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) continues playing Nancy Drew with Philip.

Anna (Leann Hunley) tries to warn Abigail about Gwen.

Claire (Isabel Durant) and Charlie (Mike Manning) grow even closer.

Abigail has some juicy information for Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain).

Chad gets sauced and Gwen gets ready to take advantage of the situation.

Kate goes IN on Tripp.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) figures out that Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) is laundering money through Titan.

Jennifer Rose and Will (Chandler Massey) catch up.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) has news for Allie and Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Abigail wants to know what Gwen is up to.

Kate lets Jennifer Rose know that she’s hitting the sheets with Jake.

Steve and John rekindle their bromance and find some interesting information.

Will and Sonny (Freddie Smith) enjoy some time on video.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe share a New Year’s Eve kiss.

Eli (Lamon Archey) and Lani (Sal Stowers) name their twins.

Claire catches Charlie in a sticky situation.

Philip gets all jealous when he sees Chloe and Brady together.

John and Steve officially reopen Black Patch for business.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose get their ducks in a row.