General Hospital Spoilers: Maxie and Peter Choose a Name For Their Spawn

Kirsten Storms, Wes Ramsey

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and Peter (Wes Ramsey) choose a name for their spawn.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) must choose between the heroic mobster and the villainous crime boss.

Franco (Roger Howarth) returns from Geneva.

Carly (Laura Wright) is keeping her knowledge close to the vest.

Finn’s (Michael Easton) a little worried about Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) hitting the sauce.

Franco keeps Liesl’s (Kathleen Gati) secret.

Jackie (Kim Delaney) is a strong shoulder for a blast from the past.

Ned (Wally Kurth) hits the trail when a buddy needs his help.

Peter’s voice continues to haunt Franco.

Carly has a plan.