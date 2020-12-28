Former Soap Writer Michael Slade, Co-Creator of 'After Forever,' Dead

Michael Slade

Former soap scribe Michael Slade, co-creator of digital series After Forever, has passed away. His producing and writing partner on the Emmy-winning series, Kevin Spirtas (ex-Craig, Days of Our Lives), shared the sad news on Facebook. Slade had been battling cancer for the past three-and-a-half years, Spirtas revealed. 

Besides his work on LGBTQ+ drama After Forever, Slade wrote for PassionsOne Life to LiveDays of Our Lives, and Another World. Slade is also well-known for his work as a playwright.

Read Spirtas' touching message to his creative partner below.

