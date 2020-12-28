Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's mother-son pairing of Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine (Lisa LoCicero) and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) have been fan favorites for more than a decade. As it turns out, the two actors share a close bond in real life. And that hasn't changed with Zamprogna's 2020 return to GH, the pair told Soap Opera Digest.

LoCicero took Zamprogna under her wing when he moved to Los Angeles, even helping him look for apartments. Dante had an old-school Italian vibe, Zamprogna remembered, with gold chains. Meanwhile, Olivia hasn't tamped down her va-va-voom ways over the years.

The actress remembered:

Recently, Olivia’s stepdaughter’s throat was slashed and she shows up at the hospital in this [low-cut] red dress. And I want to put this on record: I took that dress into Wardrobe and I said, 'We need to sew this up a little bit higher. We need to rein this in a bit.' And even so, it was a lot — and the fans reacted with a lot of, 'What the eff?!' Zamprogna dished:

Steven Bergman Photography

Zamprogna described their bond:

With Lisa, I get to be on the receiving end, as you say, of all this beautiful, unconditional love that I almost don’t get to experience with anyone in my real life — my mom’s gone, my grandparents are gone. My dad’s alive, but he’s an old Italian dude, so you get more of the smack in the face than the all- encompassing love Olivia gives off! It’s pretty nice, I’ve gotta say. It’s very easy to be on the receiving end of all of that.

She added: