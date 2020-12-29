WATCH: Camila Banus Tests Positive for COVID-19

Camila Banus Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives fan favorite Camila Banus (Gabi) announced she tested positive for COVID-19. Banus revealed her diagnosis via Instagram Live, where she explained how she tested positive for coronavirus after celebrating the Christmas holidays in her native Florida. Banus stated on the social media platform,

I was traveling, as you guys know, in Florida. I got engaged, which is super-amazing, and was heading back on the 25th and I was not feeling right. So I went and I got myself a COVID test yesterday, and your girl tested positive.

Banus revealed she had mild symptoms, such as a hoarse voice and slight congestion in her nose, but was doing fine. Banus informed fans she just wanted to inform them she would be partaking in the quarantine and once it was over she'd take a test to see if she was negative for the illness. Said Banus,

I'm just letting you all know I'm doing my ten-day quarantine. Apparently CDC has this new thing that after ten days you are no longer contagious so I'll be checking in with my health providers in ten days and do another test and seeing how that goes.

This news comes a week after Banus announced she and her longtime partner, Marlon Aquino, got engaged.

Get well soon, Camila! Watch Banus reveal her diagnosis below.