Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of December 28, 2020
- Essence Atkins (ex-Amara) will recur on Season 2 of BET+'s First Wives Club
- Brian White (ex-Evan) stars in The Men in My Life, coming soon to Urbanflix; watch the trailer here
- Karrueche Tran (Vivian) collaborated with clothing brand PrettyLittleThing to release a collection of athleisure
- Wayne Brady (ex-Reese) will appear in a streaming performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical on Jan. 1
- Sean Kanan (ex-Deacon) is back filming Studio City, which he created and in headlines
- Obba Babatundé (Julius), Ashlyn Pearce (ex-Aly), Jeremy Ray Valdez (ex-Detective Sanchez), and Pierson Fodé (ex-Thomas) will appear in in The Men in My Life, coming soon to Urbanflix; watch the trailer here
- Vanessa Williams (Valerie) shared on Instagram that she's starring in A Rich Christmas, out in 2021
- Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) helms The Women of Tomorrow, a podcast that addresses women's issues and incorporates music, along with Shea Carter
- Diana DeGarmo (ex-Angelina) appears in Marty Thomas and Marissa Rosen's music video for "Hard Candy Christmas"; watch the clip here
- Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla) announced on Instagram that The Rich and the Ruthless, which she writes, produces, and directs, will return for Season 4 in 2021. She is also directing A Rich Christmas, out in 2021