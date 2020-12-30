Steven Bergman Photography

New Year's Eve will mark more than the end of 2020 for The Young and the Restless. In fact, Dec. 31 will kick off a wedding between Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). Vilasuso chatted about the storyline with TV Insider, explaining why the big day means so much to him.

For the nuptials, Rey's mother Celeste (Eva LaRue) and brother Arturo (Jason Canela) are coming back to Genoa City. Vilasuso was thrilled to have the Rosales clan together again, explaining:

For sure. It gives the event gravitas. It’s meaningful for the Rosales family to [all] be together. Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe Sasha [Calle, who plays Lola] and I are the only Hispanic members of CBS Daytime. We’re very proud to represent that. Rey marrying one of the legendary figures on the show means a lot. Rey being with his family is a nice touch at a time when people need to escape. Honestly, them being here brings me so much joy.

Rey gets along great with Sharon's first ex-husband, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow)...so much so that Nick will be his best man! Things are different with another of her exes, Nick's baby brother Adam (Mark Grossman). Of Rey and Adam's relationship, Vilasuso dished:

Rey sees past Adam. He knows about Adam’s past. He refers to Adam as a convict. Rey loves Sharon so much that Rey’s willing to tolerate that she has a past with Adam. I do try to include [in my performances] that Rey doesn’t want to be screwed with … Rey’s a human being. But I might go too far with it.

But will Sharon and Rey live happily ever after? Vilasuso said: