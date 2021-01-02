The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Learns Liam Saw Him Diddling a Mannequin

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Liam (Scott Clifton) thinks Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pregnancy is even more reason to come clean about their tequila-soaked sex.

Paris (Diamond White) stands up to Zoe (Kiara Barnes)!

Vinny (Joe LoCicero) returns and has a sit down with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Liam and Steffy's tequila-soaked adventures are a secret no longer.

Paris decides to follow Zoe's advice and hit the trail.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tells Thomas that Liam saw his intimate adventures with the mannequin.

Zende (Delon de Metz) decides to track Paris down.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) is FURIOUS with Zoe's treatment of Paris.

Zoe has a gigantic case of FOMO.

Zende and Paris lock lips.