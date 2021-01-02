Days of Our Lives Promo: Jealousy and Betrayal Take Over Salem

Eric Martsolf

The dark side of humanity will rear its ugly head on Days of Our Lives.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) finds out how much fun Brady (Eric Martsolf) was having on New Year's Eve while she was in the slammer.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) goes into rescue mode when he finds out his new buddy Claire (Isabel Durant) is in trouble. He busts in before Charlie (Mike Manning) can . . . umm . . . get in.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) is giddy with excitement when she torpedoes Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail's (Marci Miller) marriage.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: