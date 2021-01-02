Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad Gets Blackmailed For Banging the Babysitter

Emily O'Brien

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is a wee concerned about her old friend, Ava (Tamara Braun).

Chad (Billy Flynn) immediately tries to justify why it is okay that he slept with Gwen (Emily O'Brien).

Charlie (Mike Manning) tells Ava he's planning to have her committed to an institution.

Eli (Lamon Archey) has a surprise for Lani (Sal Stowers).

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Charlie have another awkward encounter.

Chad is informed that Jake (Brandon Barash) slept with Kate (Lauren Koslow) and not Abigail (Marci Miller).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) sets Tripp (Lucas Adams) straight.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) wants to help Philip (Jay Kenneth Johnson) . . . or does she?

Tripp lets Allie know there might be alternative explanations for the night of her attack.

Gwen tells Abigail that she is a lying liar who lies.

Will (Chandler Massey) heads back to Arizona.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) finds out who Charlie really is.

Chad tells Kate about his night with Gwen.

Steve and John (Drake Hogestyn) get to BlackPatching, and find Ava's cousin Angelo (Angelo Tiffe).

Abigail sends Gwen packing.

Allie reveals her uncertainties to Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Angelo sings about Charlie's relationship to Ava.

Chloe continues to feed Brady information.

Marlena and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) play spoilers to Claire (Isabel Durant) and Charlie's attempt to consummate their budding relationship.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) visits Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) and gets confronted with his New Year's Eve lip lock with Chloe!

Gwen blackmails Chad with their New Year's Eve romp.

Xander (Paul Telfer) gets the goods on Philip.

Rafe (Galen Gering) finds Ava gagged, bound, and unconscious.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) does something right!

Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) and Abe (James Reynolds) get all giggly around their grandbabies.