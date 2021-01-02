The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Phyllis Gets Delicious Tea on Victoria

Michelle Stafford, Amelia Heinle

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) hits the jackpot when she gets the goods on Victoria (Amelia Heinle), courtesy of Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Just what will Phyllis do with this intel?

Amanda: The legal maverick (Mishael Morgan) receives some surprising news about her past and is warned, but will she take heed? Meanwhile, watch Devon (Bryton James) give Amanda a shoulder to lean on as she has to make a tough choice.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) wonders this late in the game if she should have her business and pleasure coming from the same cookie jar.

Billy: The Abbott bad boy (Jason Thompson) snags his nephew Kyle's (Michael Mealor) plans all for himself, leaving the young lad very upset. Watch for Kyle to protect what's his.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) suffers a stroke. Look for Chelsea to have a tough time with her diagnosis.

Adam: The black sheep (Mark Grossman) is beside himself when he learns about Chelsea's ailment. Watch for Adam to put the blame squarely on Billy's shoulders. Will we see yet another Adam vs. Billy saga?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) shields Sally (Courtney Hope).

Nate/Elena: Things get spicy between the two choc docs (Sean Dominic and Brytni Sarpy). Can you say Devon who anyone?