Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Joining The Talk "Family"

Dancer, author, trainer, and entrepreneur Amanda Kloots is joining The Talk, along with editor extraordinaire Elaine Welteroth, starting Jan. 4. In a new interview with People, Kloots shared why she's looking forward to Talk-ing up a storm in 2021.

Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero passed away from COVID-19 last year, has guest-hosted the chatfest previously. Indeed, she already feels at home with co-hosts Welteroth, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba. She explained:

The minute I walked on that set and I sat down, I felt at home, and they are all so welcoming. Every single time I was there guest co-hosting, they just looked at me with smiles and encouragement and support. And I just felt like a part of the family right away. And that extended out into the crew and to the producers and to everyone there on the set. It just kind of felt like this big happy family, and I feel so lucky to be able to be a part of that family every day and that that will be my new work environment.

Kloots is anticipating spirited discussions and diverse opinions, which is exciting. She said of her new gig:

I'm actually not too nervous about it because what I love is that because there's five of us, even if there is a topic that necessarily doesn't resonate with me right away when you start, when you're in this conversation, like I said before, somebody will say something, and then that provokes something that you didn't even think about before.

Overall, Kloots, mom to son Elvis, is looking forward to a brighter 2021. She stated: