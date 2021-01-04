The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Liam Sees His Life Skidding Off a Cliff

Scott Clifton 

Liam (Scott Clifton) is completely bumfuzzled. He lassoes all of the blame back onto himself. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) looks utterly lost and confused, but Liam explains that any baby is a blessing . . . if it's his . . . he'll be there.

Steffy scoffs for the nation. She tells him to back up and not even go there. Liam acknowledges they're both living very different lives with Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan). Steffy agrees and lets out a frustrated sigh, again, for the nation.

Liam tries to make her feel better by stating how he tries not to paint their tequila-soaked sleepover as the worst thing ever, but thinks it was something they would take back if they could.

But wait . . . Liam JUST realizes that Steffy called him first . . . right after she took the test. What could that possibly mean? Steffy explains she can't turn to Finn (I mean, where else can she go to with this breaking news?)

Steffy rattles off how hard she's worked to change and how difficult the past year's been. She's not in the mood to lose Finn. Steffy do declare this baby HAS to be Finn's!

Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!

