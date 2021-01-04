Jaime Lyn Bauer Back to Days of Our Lives
Jaime Lyn Bauer is returning to Days of Our Lives as Laura Horton, the actress shared on her Facebook page. She shot six episodes at the start of December and noted the COVID-19 tests and restrictions the job brought with it.
Bauer said her scenes are set to air on Feb. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11. She added:
We come into the studio already having done our own makeup and hair (to the best of our ability) as we can only be in a makeup or hair chair for 15 minutes! And they set timers! The strange new world of Hollywood!