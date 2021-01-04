The Ellen DeGeneres Show Presses Pause on Resuming Production

The Ellen DeGeneres Show isn't returning to production quite yet, according to DeadlineOriginally, Ellen planned to resume production on Jan. 4; now, it plans do so Jan. 11. As a result, the veteran chat show will air more repeat episodes next week.

Producers will work from home, a spokesperson confirmed to Deadline, and no Ellen staffers have tested positive for coronavirus. A rep for Telepictures, which produces Ellen, said:

Due to the COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles County, and for the continued safety of our staff and crew, The Ellen DeGeneres Show will push production by a week.

Recently, the number of coronavirus cases has sharply increased in the Los Angeles area. In early December, Ellen DeGeneres announced she herself had COVID-19 and pushed production to "after the holidays." Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health has encouraged production pauses amidst the surge.

