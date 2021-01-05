Mike Manning, Tamara Braun

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Claire (Isabel Durant) are playing who had the wildest New Year's Eve. Allie admits that she and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) made popcorn and watched the ball(s?) drop on very low volume. Claire explains she was alone so her volume could be as loud as she wanted. (Seems like Claire is the winner here!) Claire relays why she wasn't with Charlie (Mike Manning), who was busy feeding his tied up mama, Ava (Tamara Braun).

Ava wants to know when her son will kill her. He claims he's not a killer, especially of his own mother. Ava is always one step ahead as she realizes if he doesn't kill her, he must have another dastardly plan. Charlie tells her not to worry about his plans for her.

Meanwhile in Horton Square, Jennifer (Cady McClain) and Kate (Lauren Koslow) continue their conversation about Kate's relationship with Jake (Brandon Barash). Jennifer wonders if Kate's embarrassed to be with Jake because she's worked so hard to keep it a secret . . . and understands where Jake is coming from.

Abigail (Marci Miller) questions Chad's (Billy Flynn) whereabouts, but he tries to toss it back to her. He yells that he knows what's happening with her and Jake (!).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) is flipping through the news clippings that Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) been hiding. Gwen slinks over in her sexy red dress and asks why Jack is touching her stuff. Jack wants to know why Gwen even has the stuff to begin with.

