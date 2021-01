Denise Alexander

Denise Alexander is coming back to Port Charles. The actress is set to reprise her role as Lesley Webber on General Hospital, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Alexander last appeared as Lesley in 2019, for GH's 56th anniversary. And there's no time like the present for Laura's (Genie Francis) mama to come home, since her daughter just discovered she's got two paternal half-brothers running around town!