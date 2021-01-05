Former Passions Star Dana Sparks Heads to The Young and the Restless

Passions fan favorite Dana Sparks is coming to Genoa City. Sparks, best known for her role as Grace Bennett and her twin sister Faith Standish on the defunct NBC soap, will appear on The Young and the Restless. Sparks will play the recurring role of Dr. Lena Cavett, a physician who works with stroke patients, according to Soap Opera Digest.

According to the magazine, Dr. Cavett is hired by Adam (Mark Grossman) to help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) recover from a stroke that has her immobile. What can viewers expect from the doctor? Sparks stated that Dr. Cavett is

Direct but kind. I play her as doing the best she can to help the situation, whether it’s being honest or encouraging. She’s very grounded and in a very understanding, compassionate way.

Look for her first airdate on Jan. 7.