Judith Chapman Announces The Young and the Restless Return

Steven Bergman Photography

Judith Chapman's recent departure from The Young and the Restless was a bit abrupt. Fear not, though. Chapman is coming back to Genoa City as Gloria once again, the actress announced on her Facebook page.

She noted in her Jan. 3 post that "GLO & I are HOLLYWOOD Bound":

In two recent posts, Chapman shared she'd undergone COVID tests in preparation for her work: