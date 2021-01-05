Y&R and B&B Are Gearing Up for a Crossover

Genoa City and Los Angeles are going to have a meeting of the minds on The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful! So what has the two converging? None other than scheming Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). According to TV Insider, Summer Newman (Hunter King) goes to SoCal to get the 411 about Ms. Spectra from Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), his son and Sally's ex-beau Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and his girlfriend Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden).

As B&B fans recall, Sally booked it to GC after she pretended to have a deadly brain tumor to keep Wyatt all for herself while kidnapping Flo. So this tea will be very interesting for Summer to hear. Meanwhile, watch for Wyatt and Flo to visit Genoa City to see how Sally's doing.

The crossover starts the week of Jan 11.