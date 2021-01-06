DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin react to the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines.

The DC crew kicks off 2021 by sharing what they are optimistic for on the four shows in the coming year.

They react to the news that a primetime spin-off of All My Children is being developed by Andrew Stearn, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Who is the one character Luke wants to see most on Pine Valley? Hint: it isn't Greenlee Smythe (Rebecca Budig).

All of Daytime Confidential's beloved and oh so unique categories are back and you can weigh in on the second half in the comments below!

On the latest Geek Confidential Podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Mo Walker and Dan Pearce count down the Best and Worst of 2020 in Geek TV.

Enjoy this episode? Check out more episodes of the Geek Confidential Podcast.

