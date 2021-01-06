Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of January 6, 2021
- Sofia Black-D'Elia (ex-Bailey) will star in the Freeform pilot Single Drunk Female
- Ryan Serhant (ex-Evan) will release his latest book, Big Money Energy: How to Rule at Work, Dominate at Life, and Make Millions, on Feb. 2
- Joanna Johnson (ex-Caroline/Karen) executive produces Good Trouble, whose third season will premiere Feb. 17 on Freeform at 10 PM EST
- Camila Banus (Gabi) and Wally Kurth (Justin) star in the new Lifetime movie Fatal Fiancé
- Arianne Zucker (Nicole) stars in Lifetime's The Nanny Murders, debuting Jan. 10 at 8 PM EST
- Coby Ryan McLaughlin (ex-Shiloh) stars in Lifetime's The Nanny Murders, debuting Jan. 10 at 8 PM EST
- Andrea Navedo (ex-Theresa) reteams with Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman to executive produce the drama The System
- Brittany Underwood (ex-Langston) stars in the new Lifetime movie Fatal Fiancé
- Terrell Tilford (ex-Greg) will guest star on the Jan. 8 episode of Magnum P.I., airing at 9 PM EST on CBS
- Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will voice the character Melissa in the Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K., set to be released in early 2021
- Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) stars in the Hallmark movie Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, airing Jan. 17 at 8 PM ES