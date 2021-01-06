Let's Make a Deal and The Price Is Right Extend Production Pauses

CBS

Let's Make a Deal and The Price Is Right won't be returning to production as planned, due to the Los Angeles-area COVID-19 surge. Organizations like SAG-AFTRA have called for a "temporary hold on in-person production in Southern California," an urging echoed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

According to Deadline, the Fremantle-produced game shows originally planned to resume production in the first two weeks of January 2021 but now aim for the end of the month. Both shows paused production during last year's lockdown, then resumed in October. At the time they returned, both featured redesigned sets to allow safe filming and social distancing.