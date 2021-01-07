Jeopardy! EP Mike Richards Talks Alex Trebek's Final Episode and Host Hunt

Jeopardy! was originally set to air Alex Trebek's final episode on Christmas Day. However, the game show will now air the late host's last original episode on Friday, Jan. 8, executive producer Mike Richards told Deadline.

Richards shared:

Alex didn’t think that was going to be his last episode.

The episode was filmed about 10 days before Trebek's Nov. 8 passing from pancreatic cancer. Richards added:

He was planning on hosting the show the next week, that was his focus. And then when he wasn’t feeling well, he told me, ‘I am not going to be able to come this coming Monday-Tuesday but let’s look at the following Monday and Tuesday’; those were the days we shot. That was as late as Thursday of the week he passed away. He passed away Sunday morning.

Is there any news on the search for a new permanent Jeopardy! host? Nothing will be announced before the spring, said Richards. He also noted:

We are going to take our time and talk to a lot of people, have some people guest host and see what our fans think as well.

Deadline nodded to the The Los Angeles Times' report that Katie Couric will guest host the game show.