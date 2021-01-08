Days of Our Lives Promo: A River of Tears Floods Salem

Isabel Durant

Sweet love gets drowned out on Days of Our Lives

Claire (Isabel Durant) confesses to Belle (Martha Madison) that she fell in love with Charlie (Mike Manning), who she warns is dangerous.

Chad (Billy Flynn) begs for Abigail (Marci Miller) to give him another chance. He makes a promise, which she points out he's already broken.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) relays how hot Chad is in bed, which prompts the appropriate response from his wife.

Watch the new DAYS promo below:

