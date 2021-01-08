The Ellen DeGeneres Show Returns to Production Next Week Sans Audience

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is heading back into production on Jan. 11, Variety reports, with a skeleton crew and staff. The show had previously planned to come back on Jan. 4, which it postponed by a week due to Los Angeles' COVID-19 surge.

The new episodes will feature no studio audience. In contrast, while Dr. Phil resumes production the same day over at Paramount Studios, that show will feature a Zoom audience. DeGeneres herself was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

When Ellen heads back into the studio, the show will "minimize the number of employees that will be needed to work in person," Variety adds. Despite an adjusted production schedule, though, all of its crew will be paid. Questions of payment and treatment of crew members were raised during the first production shutdown.

