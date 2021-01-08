Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' head writer Ron Carlivati is teasing what's to come for popular couple Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abby (Marci Miller). Most recently, Chad fell into bed with scheming nanny Gwen (Emily O'Brien) after suspecting Abby and Jake (Brandon Barash) of having an affair.

What's next for "Chabby"? Carlivati told Soaps.com:

Chad made a crazy, stupid mistake and drunkenly slept with a woman once. But in addition, Abigail is dealing with the revelations about Gwen. So it’s hard to focus on, ‘Can she forgive Chad? What’s going to happen there?’ It’s really compounded by everything she’s finding out about Gwen.

Perhaps fans should have hope, though. The soap scribe teased:

Yeah, it’s not going to be easy. but I will say that this couple really does love each other and has been through so much that, yes, maybe an ordinary couple would be destroyed by this.

Despite the obstacles he writes for Salem's scions, Carlivati is a fan of these couples. He explained: