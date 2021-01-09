The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Thomas Learns His Plastic Affair Unleashed Liam’s Super Sperm

Matthew Atkinson

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) head to Los Angeles to promote JCV.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Zende (Delon de Metz) chat about Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Summer grills Wyatt (Darin Brooks) about Sally (Courtney Hope).

Zoe continues to be inexplicably pissed that Paris (Diamond White) is staying around town.

Hope (Annika Noelle) does her best to shield Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) from the truth.

Flo (Katrina Bowden) rears her messy head to give Summer the real lowdown on Sally.

Hope is reeling from the news that Liam (Scott Clifton) slept with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is glad not to be the focus of attention when all is revealed about Steffy and Liam.

Hope is further aghast that Liam’s super sperm may have, once again, knocked up Steffy.

Brooke is going to speak her mind.

Thomas decides it’s a good idea to confront Liam about Steffy.

Bill (Don Diamont) meets Summer.