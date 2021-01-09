Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Gwen Throws Adulterous Truths and Catches Abigail’s Hands

Emily O'Brien

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Rafe (Galen Gering) takes an official turn with Charlie (Mike Manning).

Jake (Brandon Barash) is thrown when Gabi (Camilla Banus) randomly shows up at DiMera.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) discuss the latest about Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Steve (Stephen Nichols) fills Tripp in on his quickly expanding family.

Ava (Tamara Braun) is concerned that demon spawn Charlie may have harmed hairs on the head of angelic Tripp.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) lets Tripp know that his murderous mama is at University Hospital.

Chad (Billy Flynn) tells Gwen (Emily O'Brien) to kick rocks.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Eli (Lamon Archey) discover that their babies are gone!

Rafe has some questions for Xander (Paul Telfer) about babies and kidnapping.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) begs Chad to fill Abigail (Marci Miller) in on his New Year’s Eve shenanigans.

Meanwhile, Gwen drops some hard adulterous truths on Abigail’s doorstep.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) catches sight of a suspicious woman with two newborn babes.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) return from consummating their nuptials.

In a change of direction, Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asks Brady (Eric Martsolf) to come to Philip's (Jay Kenneth Johnson) aid.

Chad comes face to face with Kate and Jake.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is none to keen about Justin (Wally Kurth) cavorting with Bonnie.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is BESIDE HERSELF with Brady.

Nicole pays a visit to her old friend Ava.

Tripp does a little peeping around Charlie’s apartment.

Allie and Charlie have an intense encounter.

Brady lets Chloe in on Kristen’s business.

Xander tells Philip everything.

Bonnie and Philip have an informative encounter.

Claire (Isabel Durant) stays loyal to Charlie.

Will Claire’s loyalty shift when Grandpa John (Drake Hogestyn) tells her some ugly truths?

Someone quite familiar ends up with Lani and Eli’s babies.