CBS Crossover Promo: Summer Stirs Up Trouble in Los Angeles

Hunter King

Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) head west this week on The Young and the Restless. The duo will mix it up with their peers on The Bold and the Beautiful as the CBS soaps share air time for the next two weeks.

Under the guise of a business trip, Summer tries to dig up the dirt on her rival, Sally (Courtney Hope), by checking in with Bill (Don Diamont), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Flo (Katrina Bowden). Little does Summer know, Sally is onto her game. 

Watch the new CBS promo below:

